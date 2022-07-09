Jaipur CM Gehlot attends mass marriage ceremony

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the mass wedding program of 12 residents of Rajya Mahila Sadan organised by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Sanganer.The Chief Minister blessed the brides and grooms for a happy married life.The Chief Minister also observed the household items being given to the couples starting a new life with the help of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and Bhamashahs and congratulated the family members.Along with this, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the pandal prepared by the Gayatri family for the Panigrahan ceremony.Earlier on reaching Sanganer, people welcomed the Chief Minister at various places.