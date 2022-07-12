Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot launches bridge course for school students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually launched the 'Rajasthan ke Shiksha me Badhte Kadam' programme at his residence in Jaipur on July 11. Emphasis will be given to learning instead of mugging up in the bridge course under 'Rajasthan ke Shiksha me Badhte Kadam'. Four periods for the first three months and two periods for the rest of the entire session will remain fixed in the bridge course for Class I to VIII. Under the scheme, efficiency-based workbooks will be prepared for more than 75 lakh students and the efficiency will be assessed thrice in a year. In this programme, besides regular parents-teachers meetings, efficiency-based holistic report card of the students will be prepared. Programme of capacity building of teachers will be organised to effectively implement this programme and the facility of the Teaching Aid app will be provided for all teachers from classes III to VIII. On this occasion, CM Gehlot expressed that this remediation programme has been started for the students of classes I to VIII in the academic session 2022-23 to compensate the learning loss due to the corona pandemic. In this bridge course, the students will be taught in an easy and enjoyable manner. The main objective of the bridge course is to bring the educational level of the children in line with the present class, with which they will not face any problems in future.