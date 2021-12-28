Jaipur Association of Residents Doctors protests over delay in NEET-PG counselling

Doctors under the banner of Jaipur Association of Residents Doctors on December 28 protested in Jaipur over delay in NEET-PG counselling and Delhi Police’s action on resident doctors during their earlier protest. The protesters have been putting their demands forwards for the last one month, as per a doctor who participated in the demonstration. The services will be boycotted for two hours today, he further informed.