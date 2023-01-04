Search icon
Jain community's concern over Shri Sammed Shikharji

The Jain community across India is observing a silent march protesting against the Jharkhand govt's move to declare the Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place. Watch the full video to know more.

Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
