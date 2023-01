Jain community holds march over Sammed Shikharji Tourism Project in Ranchi

Standing clear on their stand over the Sammed Shikharji Tourism Project in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the Jain community held a march on January 03. The march was held from the Jain Temple to the Governor house. Government’s decision to turn the Sammed Shikharji into a tourist spot in Giridih has drawna lot of flak from the Jain community.