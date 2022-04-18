Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police closely monitoring social media to prevent misinformation

Following the Jahangirpuri area violence incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on April 18 informed that the police are closely monitoring social media to prevent misinformation “Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours,” said Rakesh Asthana on April 18. He further informed of arresting 23 accused involved in the case. Earlier today, Forensic teams visited the scene of the crime.