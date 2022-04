Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Sonu being taken to Rohini Court

One of the accused of Jahangirpuri violence accused Sonu Alias Yunus was being taken to Rohini court on April 19. A total of 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence case. Stone-pelting incident was reported in Jahangirpuri during the ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 16. Delhi Police is on a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident.