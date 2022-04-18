Jahangirpuri violence: 7 accused produced before Rohini Court in Delhi

Following the Jahangirpuri area violence incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on April 18 said that an altercation between the two groups erupted and he did not feel right to comment on anything until the investigation concludes. “An altercation between the two groups erupted, now what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right,” said Asthana. “As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better,” he further added.