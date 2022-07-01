Jagannath Rath Yatra to begin at 3 pm in Udaipur amid high security arrangement

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Dinesh MN on July 01 said that the Rath Yatra will begin at 3 pm amid the special security arrangements. He further informed that the Muslim community has agreed to have Namaz at home. “Rath Yatra will start at about 3 pm and has a set route. We have doubled our deployment- almost 1,500 police officials and 7-8 IPS officers are there. Additional SPs who have worked here, know crucial areas and anti-social elements placed. I’m confident it will be peaceful,” he said. “Yatra will go via routes with 2-3 mosques and we have made special arrangements for it and placed 700-800 volunteers for this. The Muslim community has agreed to perform Namaz at home. Tempers are high but the situation is completely under control,” he added.