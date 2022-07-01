Jagannath Rath Yatra Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik makes 125 sand chariots in Puri

On the occasion of Rath Yatra, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made 125 sand chariots and sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach in Odisha.Jagannath Rath Yatra to commence in Puri on July 1.