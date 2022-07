Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based miniature artist crafts eco-friendly chariots

Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist, L Eswar Rao, crafted eco-friendly chariots of holy trinity using chalk, matchsticks and paper ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Odisha's Puri is hosting Rath Yatra for the public after two years. Lakhs of devotees are likely to visit the pilgrim.