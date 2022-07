Jagannath Rath Yatra: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participates in Rath Yatra at Shree Jagannathji Mandir

Ahead of the 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in Rath Yatra at Shree Jagannathji Mandir on July 01 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat government gave its nod for the Rath Yatra with restricted participation and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.