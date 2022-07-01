Jagannath Rath Yatra: Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to citizens to avoid single-use plastic for the yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 01 attended a campaign to reduce usage of single use-plastic outside Jagannath Temple in Puri. While talking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Government of India has banned single-use plastic from today. We need an awareness campaign to turn this into a mass movement. I appeal to citizens to avoid using it for Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, where usage of single-use plastic is rampant.”