Jagannath Rath Yatra commences, foreign devotees join procession in Puri

As the Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha's Puri on July 1, Foreign devotees participated in the procession on July 2. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the COVID pandemic.