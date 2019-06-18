Jagan Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao attend Sanyas Deeksha Sweekaran event in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the program of "Sanyas Deeksha Sweekaran" of Kiran Kumar Sarma on Monday. Kiran Kumar Sarma is the "Uttaradhikari" (successor) of "Sarada Peetham" of Swami Swaropanandendra Saraswati. Rao, his son K Taraka Ramarao and Reddy attended the closing ceremony of the program along with a number of MLAs of Andhra Pradesh.