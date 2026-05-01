Jabalpur Boat Accident Death Toll Rises To 7 After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh Tragedy
7 persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 tourists overturned and sank in the Bargi dam reservoir. As per the officials, the boat was hit by a sudden storm in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.
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7 persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 tourists overturned and sank in the Bargi dam reservoir. As per the officials, the boat was hit by a sudden storm in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.