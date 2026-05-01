FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted filming King in Capetown, their romantic chemistry set internet on fire, fans react

LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted filming King in Cape Town

Jabalpur Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises To 7 After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh Tragedy

Jabalpur Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises To 7 After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh Tragedy

Hyderabad Horror: 36-year-old techie dies by suicide, alleges wife’s multiple affairs in note; probe underway

Hyderabad Horror: 36-year-old techie dies by suicide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: May 01, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Jabalpur Boat Accident Death Toll Rises To 7 After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh Tragedy

7 persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 tourists overturned and sank in the Bargi dam reservoir. As per the officials, the boat was hit by a sudden storm in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

7 persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 tourists overturned and sank in the Bargi dam reservoir. As per the officials, the boat was hit by a sudden storm in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh news
jabalpur boat accident
bargi dam
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted filming King in Capetown, their romantic chemistry set internet on fire, fans react
LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted filming King in Cape Town
Is US not at war with Iran? Donald Trump's administration makes big claim as 60-day deadline approaches
Is US not at war with Iran? Donald Trump's administration makes big claim
Why stock market closed today? NSE, BSE, MCX to remain shut; What to expect at Monday Open?
Why stock market closed today? NSE, BSE, MCX to remain shut; What to expect
Hyderabad Horror: 36-year-old techie dies by suicide, alleges wife’s multiple affairs in note; probe underway
Hyderabad Horror: 36-year-old techie dies by suicide
Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?
Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement