J-K: Wreath laying ceremony held for CRPF Head Constable killed in Srinagar

Wreath laying ceremony was held on April 5 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable Vishal Kumar in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He lost his life in a terrorist attack on April 04 at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. “We will not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue,” Jammu and Kashmir Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh added.