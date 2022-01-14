J-K: Victims of natural disasters get relief through digital app ‘SAKOON’ in Anantnag

Victims of natural disasters got relief through the digital application ‘SAKOON’ launched by the district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag said that this initiative was taken by the district administration of Anantnag, aimed to provide proper relief within seven days after any kind of natural disaster. Locals also expressed their gratitude towards the administration for such an initiative.