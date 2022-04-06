J-K Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Tral area of Awantipora informs IGP Kashmir

Two terrorists neutralised in an encounter at the Tral area of Awantipora on April 06, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. “Both Umer Teli and Safat were local terrorists and operated in Srinagar. They had escaped to Tral after carrying out civilian killings and various other incidents. We were tracking them. Both terrorists have been killed today,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. “Definitely. They keep local terrorists at the front and attack from behind them,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said when being asked if Pakistan is using local terrorists.