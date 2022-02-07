J-K: Three smugglers from Pakistan neutralised by BSF troops in Samba, says IG BSF DK Boora

Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops in the wee hours of February 06 informed IG BSF DK Boora. While addressing at the press conference IG BSF DK Boora said, “Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops. 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 9 rounds recovered.”