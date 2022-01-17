J-K: Pulwama District Hospital gets first RT-PCR testing lab

Amid COVID-19 third wave fear and in a bid to ramp up the testing and to strengthen the medical facilities, the Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has installed the first Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing lab at the Government District Hospital in Pulwama. RT-PCR test detects the presence of viral RNA and it is the most recommended test for tracing infection in individuals suffering from influenza-like symptoms and COVID-19. The lab can conduct 200 RT-PCR tests per day which can be increased later on.