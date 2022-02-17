J-K: Pulwama declared as best performing district under DGGI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently declared Pulwama district as the best performing district in Kashmir Division under District Good Governance Index. The DGGI is a framework document consisting of performance under ten governance sectors having 58 indicators with 116 data points. The criteria have been adopted after following a rigorous and robust process of data collection, screening, and validation by each of the Districts. The governance sectors the performance of which was weighed under this index includes Agriculture and allied sector (11 indicators), Commerce and Industry (05), Human Resource Development (09), Public Health (09), Public Infrastructure and Utilities (06), Social Welfare and Development (06), Financial Inclusion (03), Judiciary and Public Safety (04), Environment (02) and Citizen-Centric Governance (03). Earlier, Amit Shah launched Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.