J-K Preparations complete there won’t be any harm says IG BSF on receiving special tip-off

Ahead of Republic Day, DK Boora, Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, informed of receiving special input from the intelligence department on January 24. “We have got some information from the intelligence department. Our own preparations are complete. Seeing the preparedness, I believe that they will not be able to succeed in their intentions and they will not be able to carry out any such work which causes any harm to us, said IG Boora.