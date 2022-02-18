J-K Police launches special women squad to ensure their safety in Srinagar

The Jammu - Kashmir Police has launched a special women squad to ensure women safety in Srinagar. It will patrol around coaching centres, schools, colleges, and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar. At least one women inspector has been deputed who will work around the clock for women safety. The special squad is in touch with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergency.