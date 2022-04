J-K: PM Modi receives warm welcome at Palli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Palli village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 24. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome at the venue. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha felicitated PM Modi. This is the PM’s first visit to the region after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K. Prime Minister will address all Gram Sabhas across India on National Panchayati Raj Day.