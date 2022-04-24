J-K: PM Modi lays foundation stone of several projects at Palli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crores. The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and half hours. He laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba. PM Narendra Modi also launched the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ and transferred the amount of the National Panchayat Award into the bank accounts of the winning Panchayats, in Samba.