J-K: One JeM terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

One out of two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was killed in an encounter that started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama, J&K on May 29. JeM terrorist Abid Shah was involved in the killing Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. Police and the security forces are on the job. More details are awaited.