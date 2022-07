J-K: Muslim Community offers namaz on Eid al-Adha for loss of lives in Amarnath cloudburst

Members of the Muslim Community on July 10 offered prayers during Amarnath Yatra at Baltal Base Camp in J&K. They offered namaz on Eid al-Adha for those who lost their lives in the cloudburst. They also provided assistance to the pilgrims. Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on July 10 in view of the cloudburst incident.