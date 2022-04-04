J-K: Many mainstream, elected representatives join JKNPF party

Many mainstream and elected representatives joined Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front (JKNPF) during a political drive on April 03. They joined the party in presence of party patron Sanjay Kumar and President Sheikh Muzaffar in Srinagar. The party has rejected people who had earlier directly or indirectly supported separatism in the valley. The party said that top figures among some reputed figures of Kashmir, elected representatives and activists also joined the party, saying that the future of Kashmir is in the hands of its people and everyone should play their bit.