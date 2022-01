J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine

Amid the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 case, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on January 10 inaugurated ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. He also received the COVID vaccine ‘precautionary dose’ as part of the nationwide drive. J-K Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta was also present.