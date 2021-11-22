J-K Indian Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Poonch

The Indian Army organised an ex-servicemen rally in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 21. Ex-servicemen, their families and war widows who were present at the event were honoured by the Army for their courage and sacrifices. Ex-Serviceman M Sadiq said, "The administration heard our problems. They have ensured that the issues will be resolved within one to two months. This has boosted our confidence." "We thank Indian Army officials and the entire administration for inviting ex-servicemen like us to be part of this programme," said another ex-serviceman M Basheer.