J-K IHM Srinagar begins one-month-long course on bakery confectionery for girls

The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) started a one-month-long course on bakery and confectionery classes for Kashmiri girls at Rajbagh in Srinagar. The course aimed at providing girls a platform to make their careers as professional bakers and open their own units for livelihood. During the course, the students are trained in baking cakes, biscuits, and other bakery items under the supervision of professionals of IHM. Many girls from the Valley participated in the course. They appreciated and demanded more such programs for generating employment in Kashmir.