J-K IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar flags off Bharat Darshan Tour 2022

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on May 27 flagged off Bharat Darshan Tour 2022. The tour was organised under Civic Action Programme of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Around 100 Kashmiri students participated in the Bharat Darshan tour.“It provides an opportunity to explore and understand the unity & diversity of the country. It also helps in personality development.