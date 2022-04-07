J-K Historical Mughal road set to reopen soon

Jammu and Kashmir's historical Mughal road, which was closed since January first week due to heavy snowfall, is set to reopen soon as snow clearance work has been almost completed. Mughal road was closed due to heavy snowfall in the higher altitudes. The road connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with the Kashmir Valley.The snow clearance operation had started on a massive scale in March 2022 under the Mechanical and PWD Mughal Road wing with the latest heavy machinery.