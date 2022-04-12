J-K GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey meets injured cops at 92 Base Hospital

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General, DP Pandey on April 12 visited 92 Base Hospital to enquire about health of police personnel who got injured in Kulgam operations. He also met CRPF personnel who was injured in Maisuma terrorist attack at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.