J-K: Forest fire continues to rage in Udhampur

A forest fire broke out in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 30. The fire was doused off earlier but some miscreants lit the fire again in the forest, informed Ranger officer. “We got the information about the forest fire in the forest area in the morning. It was controlled but after some locals set fire again," said Ayush Gupta, Dudu Range Officer. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has also joined in the rescue operation to douse off the fire. Villagers are fearful for the security of their lives and houses. "Everybody is panicking; we live nearby the forest area. If it is not controlled in time it might enter the villages even in the residential areas," A local added. Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.