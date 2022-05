J-K: Fire breaks out in Margana forest area in Udhampur

A massive fire broke out in the Margana forest area of Chenani in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 19. Forest department officials, fire and emergency departments initiated joint efforts to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 17, a massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir.