Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag, operation underway

An encounter broke out in the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on May 11. Police and security forces are on the job. More details are awaited.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.