J-K: Dr Jitendra Singh reviews preparations in Samba ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on April 13 visited Palli panchayat in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on National Panchayati Raj Day. Speaking to the media persons, he said, “We will display new innovation and tech in rural development in this region, promoting agricultural startups. Work of installing solar plants worth around Rs 2.45 crores will finish in 1-2 days and by April 17-18, 340 households will receive electricity via solar power.” “After 4-5 years, electricity will be free. So on one side, where there is so much chaos regarding the inflation, Jammu will become a role model depicting the alternatives we have,” Union Minister added.