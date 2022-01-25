J-K Ahead of Republic Day security forces on high alert in Poonch

Ahead of Republic Day, security forces are on high alert in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. They are keeping a strict vigil on any movement of vehicles. Speaking to ANI, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar on January 25 said, “In Poonch district, we have made all kinds of security arrangements and we are keeping an eye and checking people coming and going in Poonch.”