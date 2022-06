J-K administration launches pre-paid counter for pony service at Pahalgam

J&K’s Tourism Department started pre-paid counter for pony service at Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag. The service was launched by the Secretary of Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez. Tourists can book pony rides at a designated spot under the prepaid service. Tourism Secretary congratulated local stakeholders for taking lead in establishing the service. Pony wallahs and tourists lauded this step taken by the Tourism Department.