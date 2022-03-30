J-K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

Two terrorists were neutralised during a retaliatory encounter in Srinagar on March 29, informed Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir. Both the terrorists were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists organisation. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar said, “On March 29, Srinagar Police received information that 2 terrorists were hiding in Rainawari area, cordoned off. Firing took place from inside after which 2 terrorists were killed in the retaliatory encounter. Both are local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.”