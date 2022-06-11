J and K: Two LeT terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Two youths who recently joined terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on June 11 in Baramulla. Two live pistols, 18 live rounds, 3 magazine pistols recovered from their possession. The terrorists were planning to carry out attacks against local leaders and minority community. Speaking about it, SSP Baramulla, Rayees M Bhat said, “2 recent joiners of LeT, were arrested. We prevented them from carrying out attacks against local leaders, minority community. 2 pistols, 18 live rounds, 3 magazine pistols recovered. We've found handlers active not just in North but also South Kashmir.”