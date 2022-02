Its Opposition’s responsibility to highlight loopholes: Kharge on EAM Jaishankar’s 'history lesson' tweet

Commenting on External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar’s ‘history lesson’ tweet, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on February 03 said that he didn’t say such thing before this Government. “Jaishankar was in service even before this government, didn't say such a thing then. It's the Opposition's responsibility to highlight the loopholes,” said Kharge.