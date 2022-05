ITBP personnel deployed at Kedarnath Temple to manage huge influx of pilgrims

A heavy influx of pilgrims was seen at Kedarnath Temple on May 13. ITBP personnel deployed for security and streamlining darshan at the Temple. ITBP has also alerted its disaster management teams in the area. Medical teams with O2 cylinders have also been deployed at different places. Around 20 thousand devotees are visiting daily to seek blessings.