ITBP personnel commemorate 73rd R-day at 16,000 feet in Himachal

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel commemorated 73rd Republic Day at 16,000 feet high at an unknown location in Himachal Pradesh. In a similar instance, ITBP Jawans celebrated Republic Day at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures, in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.