ITBP Himveers participate in Yoga at height of 15,000 feet in snow-covered Himalayas

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.