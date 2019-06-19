{"id":"2762642","source":"DNA","title":"ITBP gears up for International Yoga Day ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Srinagar is gearing up for the International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21. The officials of the border security agency performed various 'asanas' ahead of the International Yoga Day. \r

