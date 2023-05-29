“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Central Government over the inaugural ceremony and said that the new Parliament building should have been inaugurated by the President. While speaking to ANI, he said, “According to TMC and many other parties, it was the President who should have dedicated the new Parliament to India. The President is at the top of the democratic system in the country and it is the President who inspects the working of the parliament. It was the President’s right to inaugurate the Parliament but she was not even invited.”