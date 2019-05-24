It was family versus family-like organisation Smriti Irani on defeating Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, a Congress bastion where the latter had a hold for the last 15 years. After her win she said the competition was between a “family and an organisation”, indicating the family-based rule of Congress in Amethi versus the organisation of BJP which Irani said works like a family. Irani, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her victory, said she would like to dedicate her win to the BJP workers who were killed in Kerala and West Bengal. When trends emerged clear that she was winning against Rahul Gandhi, Irani also visited a temple in Amethi and offered her prayers.